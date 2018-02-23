 Bend man held on kidnapping charges, Bend woman not yet found

A 31-year-old Bend man is in Deschutes County Jail arrested on kidnapping charges surrounding the disappearance of 24-year-old Sara Gomez of Bend. Bryan Penner was arrested after a search warrant was served at his apartment on Purcell Boulevard in Bend and evidence was discovered that may be linked to the disappearance of Gomez. Penner is being held on 100 thousand dollars bail with his next appearance in court on March 1st. Gomez, who was last seen Monday night after work, has not been found at this time and the fear is that she may be the victim of foul play. Anyone knowing her whereabouts should call 693-6911.