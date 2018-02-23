 16 year old teen held in online shooting threat

A 16-year-old student who made threats online about planning a shooting at Bend High School was arrested yesterday morning. According to Bend Police, the teen who currently goes to Marshall High School made a post on social media Wednesday night. Police took quick action taking him to St. Charles Medical Center for a mental evaluation then arresting him on a charge of disorderly conduct. He will remain in the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center until March 1st. This is the 4th incident at Bend-La Pine Schools in the last 9 days.