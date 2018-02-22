 Bend day care operator pleads guilty to 12 counts surrounding unattended children, could get 35 years in prison

A 32-year-old Bend woman pleaded guilty to 11 counts of 1st-degree criminal mistreatment and 1 count of 3rd-degree assault for abandoning young children at her day care center last year. January Neatherlin took the plea deal after a day-long settlement hearing in an effort to avoid a 4-week long trial set to take place in April. Neatherlin had been charged with 122 counts surrounding her Little Giggles Day Care Center in NE Bend after her arrest in March. On the day she was taken into custody 7 children were found at her home, unattended, while she was at a tanning salon. She could receive 35 years in jail and will be sentenced in March.