 Bend City Council votes 4-3 to limit permits that will curtail outdoor events in the city

On a 4-3 vote, the Bend City Council agreed to limit the number of temporary change of occupancy permits, which allow for the various outdoor concerts that take place at private venues such as the Century Center, to no more than 3 per year. Over 100 people showed up for the meeting with nearly 2 dozen people testifying in favor of allowing more permits to be issued than what staff felt was appropriate. The matter of the permits has been a topic as some of the neighbors in the area of the Century Center off 14th Street have complained about the events at the facility.