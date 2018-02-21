 Snowboard investigation leads to 160 pot plants being discovered

An investigation into the theft of a snowboard led to a La Pine man being charged with having an illegal marijuana grow operation. At a press conference yesterday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced that 27-year-old Blake Pyfer has been arrested for having nearly 160 pot plants on his property. While Pyfer did have a license to grow medical marijuana for a patient, the number of plants he had exceeded the legal number allowed under state law. Pyfer will be arraigned on various drug charges March 6th.

