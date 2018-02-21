Public hearing this evening on temporary change of occupancy permits at Bend City Council meeting
The Bend City Council will give city building officials direction this evening on temporary change of occupancy permits, which allow for the various outdoor concerts that take place at venues such as the Century Center. If implemented the new rule would limit the number of events to a maximum of 3 a year. The council meets at 7 pm this evening at city hall. There will be a public hearing held on this issue and those wishing to speak need to sign in prior to the hearing.
