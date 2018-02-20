 ORLA files summary judgement against City of Bend over Transient room tax allocation

The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association has filed a motion of summary judgment against the City of Bend for what it claims is the unlawful use of a portion of the city’s transient room tax. The organization claims the city violated state law when it diverted a part of the room tax away from it’s intended use, to promote tourism and tourism-related facilities. The city has stated in the past that it’s funding formula surrounding the room tax follows state law, with the funds that were diverted in May of 2017 going to help roads locally.