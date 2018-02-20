 Added police today at Bend High after threat overheard by student

An increased police presence will be visible today at Bend High School following a perceived threat that was overheard by a student. In an email sent to Bend High parents, it was noted that a student at the school overheard 2 other students talking about school attacks that may have been taken as threatening to Bend High students and staff. Bend Police followed up on all leads and have not found the threats to be viable. There will be more officers at the school today and police will continue with their investigation. This is the 3rd such incident in the last 5 days including one at Summit High and 2 unrelated events at High Desert Middle School that led to students being charged.