3 Bend residents were arrested Sunday in the Bend Walmart parking lot with a commercial amount of heroin. According to Bend Police, they noticed the suspicious vehicle around 5 pm. A Deschutes County K-9 officer was brought in and the heroin was discovered. 28-year-old Jordan Gilbert, 27-year-old Caleb Bennet, and 29-year-old Anthony Sandoval were all lodged in the Deschutes County jail on various drug charges.