 400 students stay home from Summit High after threat found on bathroom wall

A vague threat found written on a bathroom wall at Summit High School in Bend led to about 400 students staying home yesterday. According to district officials, the threat was found on Tuesday with teachers being briefed on the matter before school on Wednesday. Teachers let students know what was going on and an email was sent to parents. Law enforcement around the school had more of a presence yesterday as well in the wake of the shooting at the high school in Florida. Bend Police continue to investigate who left the threat.