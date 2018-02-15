 Warm Springs man critically injured near Sandy

A Warm Springs man was critically injured as he attempted to cross Highway 26 near Sandy. According to the Oregon State Police, 51-year-old Ralph Caldera was walking across the highway just after midnight yesterday when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Sarah Wall of Boring. He was taken to a Portland-area hospital. Caldera was wearing dark clothes and in an area that was without street lights. The highway was closed for 3 hours. Wall was cooperating in the investigation.