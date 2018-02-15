 Former Governor Kitzhaber could be fined 55 thousand dollars by state ethics commission

The findings of an investigation done by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission determined that former Governor John Kitzhaber broke state ethics laws on 11 separate occasions and could be fined up to 55 thousand dollars. The violations surrounded issues of conflict of interest, using the governor’s office for personal gain and receiving gifts above the state allowed maximum limit. Kitzhaber resigned as governor in February of 2015. Both he and his fiancée Cylvia Hayes were embroiled in both state and federal investigations surrounding allegations of influence peddling and conflict of interest involving Hayes work. Hayes faces 22 charges of breaking the states ethics laws. The commission meets on Friday.