 Use of deadly force justified in Prineville shooting death last October

A Crook County Grand Jury found a Prineville man to be justified in his use of deadly force in shooting an acquaintance who was angry and threw a patio chair through the man’s front window to gain access to his house. Last October, 40-year-old Larry Hoevet shot and killed 56-year-old Ken McBeth as he tried to enter Hoevet’s home. In a release from the Crook County District Attorney’s Office, the Grand Jury determined that Hoevet believed his life was in danger and the use of deadly force was justified.