 Use of deadly force justified in Prineville shooting death last October

Use of deadly force justified in Prineville shooting death last October

 In Local News
0
0

A Crook County Grand Jury found a Prineville man to be justified in his use of deadly force in shooting an acquaintance who was angry and threw a patio chair through the man’s front window to gain access to his house. Last October, 40-year-old Larry Hoevet shot and killed 56-year-old Ken McBeth as he tried to enter Hoevet’s home. In a release from the Crook County District Attorney’s Office, the Grand Jury determined that Hoevet believed his life was in danger and the use of deadly force was justified.

Recent Posts
Redmond City Council to continue to look at how best to fund additional police officer for the cityLocal News
Search and Rescue finds woman whose car broke down west of BendLocal News