 Search and Rescue finds woman whose car broke down west of Bend

The Deschutes County Search and Rescue found a Redmond woman yesterday who became stranded in her vehicle after breaking down. 21-year-old Jessica Hall had called her mom Monday night saying she needed help and was in a wooded area, possibly near Benham Falls. Hall’s cell phone died as she was calling for help. Search and Rescue volunteers eventually found Hall on a spur road off Century Drive 5 miles west of Bend. She was cold, but all right.