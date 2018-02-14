 Redmond City Council to continue to look at how best to fund additional police officer for the city

The Redmond City Council decided last night to continue the discussion within the community that would put more police on the streets of Redmond. A public safety fee of 6 dollars to be added to the utility bills of city residents for funding an additional 6 officers was at the heart of the conversation. There were also 6 other options discussed. The council did decide they would not just implement the fee and if they put anything before voters it would be in November. They are also looking at funding some of the needed positions out of the general fund budget if possible. No final decision was made at the meeting.