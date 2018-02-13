 Lt. Leak to retire from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has accepted the retirement of Lt. Tim Leak from the department. Leak had been on paid administrative leave since May of 2016 for alleged policy violations. He will receive a 33 thousand dollars severance package and retire at the end of the month. He will also release all claims against the sheriff’s office of any wrongdoing. The sheriff’s office also received notice yesterday they were being sued in federal court by former sheriff’s employee Eric Kozowski involving his termination. The lawsuit seeks 3.4 million dollars in damages for wrongful discharge and retaliation against a whistleblower.