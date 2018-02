24-year-old Dakota Harless of Redmond was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to 3 charges of 2nd-degree sex abuse and no contest to one count of 3rd-degree sodomy. All the charges stem from his time as a youth lacrosse coach involving girls between 14 and 16 years of age. Harless was arrested in March of 2016 after Redmond Police were alerted to the crimes.