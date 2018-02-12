 Phone scam comes back to Deschutes County

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam taking place where local residents are being called and told they owe money to the county for missing jury duty and a warrant has been issued in their name. Several people have received the call which says a Detective Garcia is calling and the warrant can be taken care of if the person gives them money. The Sheriff’s Office reminds people they would never call you if you had a warrant and would never demand money over the phone. If you receive such a call hang up and call 693-6911.