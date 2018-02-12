 Bend man arrested after beating roommate with a hammer

A 63-year-old Bend man was taken to St. Charles yesterday in critical condition after being beaten with a hammer by his roommate. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 4 pm from a home on the Old Bend Redmond Highway that 34-year-old Mathew Planteen of Bend had seriously injured Terry Trask attacking him while he was asleep. The 2 had been in an argument the day before over Planteen moving out. After initially beating Trask, Planteen then drug Trask through the house continuing to beat him. Trask was eventually able to get to a phone and call for help. Planteen was held by friends of Trask until police could arrive. Planteen was lodged in Deschutes County Jail on 7 charges including attempted murder.