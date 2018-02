The U. S. Forest Service has named Shane Jeffries as the new supervisor of the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grasslands. The 48-year-old Jeffries has most recently served as the Deputy Supervisor of the Deschutes National Forest and before that as the district ranger for the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District. Jeffries graduated from the University of Idaho in 1987 and has worked for the forest service since that time.