 2 arrested in job site thefts

2 men were arrested for the theft of equipment, tools, and trailers from several construction sites in Central Oregon. According to Bend Police, around the beginning of January, they became aware of a variety of power and hand tools along with utility trailers that became missing from different job sites. An investigation into the matter led to the arrest of 46-year-old Jason Girod of La Pine and 47-year-old Steven Mock of Bend. A search of Girod’s home, vehicle and attached trailer found over 15 thousand dollars’ worth of equipment that had been stolen. The two were also charged with felony meth possession.