 Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson fires deputy Eric Kozowski

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson has terminated the employment of Eric Kozowski, who ran for sheriff in 2016. Kozowski was let go after being on paid administrative leave since last September. Sheriff Nelson said that Kozowski was fired for violating office policies. He also said he would not go into the details of why the deputy was being dismissed at this time. Kozowski’s attorney said a lawsuit would be forthcoming in federal court as the reason his client was fired was for violating the office’s uniform policy while he was running for sheriff.