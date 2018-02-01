Construction to begin this month on Redmond Airport secondary runway
The Redmond Airport is set to begin work on its secondary runway later this month. The 10-million-dollar reconstruction project will get underway February 26th, and will not interfere with airport operations while the construction is taking place. Work done last year to the terminal and the primary runway ensured there would not be any disruptions to service this year. The project is expected to be completed by October 4th.
Recent Posts