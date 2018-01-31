 Mills arraignment on misdemeanor charge held

Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills was arraigned yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on 1 count of harassment for shoving a member of the Sunriver Police Department on December 1st of last year. Mills has been on paid administrative leave since early December. Mills was not in court yesterday as the charge is a misdemeanor. He will be back in court on March 6th. The Sunriver Service District is currently underway with an investigation that could determine Mills status with the department.