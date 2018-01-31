Deschutes County Commissioners hold annual retreat
The Deschutes County Commissioners held their annual retreat yesterday to discuss a variety of issues from marijuana grow operations to open meeting policies to a proposed stabilization center for the county. The commissioners also went over legislative priorities for the upcoming short session which begins next month. Among the things on the table a bill that would guarantee the county 2.5 percent of video funding revenue and state bonds for the OSU-Cascades Campus.
