 Bend woman pleads guilty to charge of custodial sexual misconduct with inmate in Deschutes County Jail

 In Local News
A 43-year-old Bend woman who worked in the Deschutes County Jail in the kitchen has pleaded guilty to 1 count of 1st-degree custodial sexual misconduct for having a sexual relationship with an inmate last month. April Hoisington-Kite had worked in the kitchen as a contract worker for 4 months. She allegedly had a relationship with Steven Rechner during a 2-week period prior to her arrest. She also violated a release agreement by contacting him by phone at the end of December and earlier this month. She will be sentenced on February 5th.

