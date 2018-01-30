 Divers find body of Prineville man in Ochoco Reservoir

Crook County Search and Rescue recovered the body yesterday of the man who drowned Sunday at Ochoco Reservoir east of Prineville. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Nathannael Robedeau and 36-year-old Christopher Callahan both of Prineville had flipped a canoe while fishing. They were not wearing flotation devices but did put them on when they hit the water. As Callahan was swimming back to shore he took his life vest off. His body was found in the area where he was last seen.