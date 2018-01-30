 Deschutes County Commissioners end series of meetings with agencies surrounding pot laws

The Deschutes County Commissioners have wrapped up their series of meetings with various officials and agencies surrounding marijuana laws in Oregon. The final meeting took place yesterday with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the agency charged with regulating pot in the state. There were new rules that went into effect on January 1st that provided guidelines to those growing hemp and the melding together of the medical and recreational pot industries. The commissioners will meet on the 14th of February to go over possible changes to the ordinances governing marijuana in the county.