 2nd candidate files for Deschutes County Commission seat held by Tony DeBone

A 2nd candidate has filed to run for the Deschutes County Commission position held by Tony DeBone. Ed Barbeau, owner of Pisano’s Pizza in Tumalo has thrown his hat into the ring. Barbeau ran against Tammy Baney in 2010 for county commission but lost. Barbeau feels his business experience can make a difference in county government and help to bring more jobs to the area. Those filing for various elected positions have until March 6th to do so.