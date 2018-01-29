 Prineville man drowns in Ochoco Reservoir

Crook County Search and Rescue will look again this morning for the body of a man who drowned yesterday at Ochoco Reservoir east of Prineville. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call shortly after 4 pm that 2 men had flipped a canoe and were attempting to get back to shore. 35-year-old Nathannael Robedeau of Prineville made it back to shore, but 36-year-old Christopher Callahan of Prineville did not. When the pair flipped the canoe, they were not wearing flotation devices but did put them on when they hit the water. As Callahan was swimming back to shore he took his life vest off. Robedeau was taken to St. Charles in Prineville and treated for hypothermia.