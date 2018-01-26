Warm Springs man sentenced to 4 and a half years for death of grandson in 2014

55-year-old Leroy Hicks Junior of Warm Springs was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison yesterday for the death of his grandson Royce Green in 2014 and injuring 2 other people. Hicks was driving west on Gumwood Lane north of Madras when his brakes failed, traveling through the intersection at Boise Way hitting a car driven by Colton Hemingway. Green was dead at the scene of the accident. Hemingway and his passenger were seriously injured. The Jefferson County District attorney’s office had filed a motion that Hicks knew his brakes were bad. Hick pleaded no contest to 1 count of criminally negligent homicide and 2 counts of 3rd-degree assault.