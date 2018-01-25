 Redmond School Board looks at bond measure

The Redmond School Board discussed a 70-million-dollar bond measure that is being proposed at their meeting last night. The bond would help in renovating all of the district’s schools and rebuilding Lynch Elementary. The work to be done would update the safety aspects of all the schools and other problems that exist including energy efficiency issues. The results of a public survey still need to be compiled, the exact amount of the bond has not been determined and it is yet to be decided if the measure will go before voters in May or November.