 Open House in Prineville to discuss the Tom McCall roundabout on Highway 126

This afternoon the Oregon Department of Transportation, Crook County and the City of Prineville will hold an open house giving residents a chance to find out more about the roundabout planned for Highway 126 and Tom McCall Road at the west end of the city. The meeting will give people a chance to find out more about the project, the timeline for construction and how it will affect traffic both short and long-term. Work is expected to begin on the roundabout next week. The meeting is from 4-6 pm at the Crook County Library.