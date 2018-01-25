 Bend man arrested in connection with a burglary, stabbing

A Bend man was arrested after breaking into another person’s home this week and assaulting the man with a knife. According to Bend Police, 45-year-old Christopher Grant forcibly opened the door of 54-year-old Kevin Whites house on De Haviland Street while he was asleep. He had taken some items and left to his house on Bear Creek Road. White was taken to the hospital. Grant was later arrested after the Central Oregon Emergency Response team surrounded Grants home and he complied with officer’s demands.