 3 snowshoers need help getting back to Dutchman Flats

3 snowshoers from Portland demonstrated how important it is to be prepared when you head out into the backcountry. According to Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Melissa Schneider, Doniree Walker, and Jillian Seaman headed out of Dutchman Flats around noon for Todd Lake. They called 911 just before 5 pm saying they were lost, were slowed by a broken snowshoe and their phones were dying. Search and Rescue made phone contact and told them they were about a mile away. A half hour later they called back, saying it was dark, they didn’t have headlamps and were too tired to go on. Search and Rescue members snowmobiled in and got the women back to Dutchman Flats unharmed.