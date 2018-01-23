 Redmond public safety fee gets mixed reivews

The 3rd and final open house was held last night to discuss a possible public safety fee of 6 dollars per month added to the utility bill of Redmond residents that would provide funding for another 6 police officers. Some of those at the meeting felt this should be voted on while others wondered if 6 dollars is the cap for the fee. The city council has to decide by the 13th of February if they are going to put the fee before voters in May. They could also just pass the fee or say no to it.