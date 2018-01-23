 Lara pleads guilty for the murder of Kaylee Sawyer

32-year-old Edwin Lara of Redmond pleaded guilty yesterday to the murder of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend, July 24th, 2016, near the COCC Campus in Bend. Lara accepted a plea agreement that took the death penalty off the table giving him life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentences for the other crimes committed by Lara after Sawyer’s death will be served concurrently with this sentence. He will also have limited rights to appeal. Family members confronted Lara in the courtroom with Grandfather Jim Walden saying he hopes Lara rots in hell, calling him a scumbag.