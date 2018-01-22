 Slick roads this morning in many areas of Central Oregon

While we didn’t get the heavy snow at lower elevations that was expected over the course of the evening, the roads do have some snow on them in areas of Central Oregon especially to the south. Take more time to get to work or school. There was one fatal car accident yesterday afternoon that came with the slick and snow-covered roads. There was 2-car accident 6 miles west of the Santiam Pass that had Highway 22 closed until 10 last night.