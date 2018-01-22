 Armed robbery suspect being looked for in Redmond

Police are investigating the armed robbery of Moe’s Food Mart Saturday morning on 5th street in Redmond. According to Redmond Police, the woman opening the store was met by an armed robber, who then took the money from the food mart and left. Police arrived within a minute of the call but the robber escaped. The person was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, slim build, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. Anyone with any information about the robbery should call 693-6911.