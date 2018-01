There will be a meeting this evening at Redmond City Hall, to give people a chance to find out more about the 6-dollar public safety fee that would help to pay for another 6 police officers for the city of Redmond. The number of officers within the city is basically the same as it was 10 years ago and the growth in population has brought about the need. The meeting will begin at 5;30, city hall on 9th street.