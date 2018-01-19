 Wrong way driver on Bend Parkway crashes into officer, gets DUI

The Bend Parkway was closed for about 2 hours last night and early this morning as a 59-year-old Bend man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed into a Deschutes County Patrol Sergeant. According to Bend Police, they received several calls just before midnight of a person driving in the wrong lanes near Hawthorne Avenue. The accident took place shortly after that. Taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering was Robert Hughes of Bend. The sergeant involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, treated and released.