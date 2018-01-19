 Redmond man being looked for, may need medical help

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 60-year-old Redmond man that may need medical attention. John Douglas was last seen around noon on January 10th as he was going to the Sonic Drive-In to get something to eat. Douglas is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green Carhartt jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab pickup license plate number 788 KCU. He was known to frequent the 3 Creeks area outside of Sisters. Anyone seeing Douglas should call 693-6911.