 Bend man arrested on luring charges of 2 teenage grils

A 42-year-old Bend man has been arrested for attempting to lure two female juveniles over the internet through social media. According to Bend Police, Benjamin Finnestad is a registered sex offender and Prineville Police had reason to believe that he was possibly committing crimes in Bend. An examination of digital evidence and follow up interviews found Finnestad had unlawfully contacted the 2 girls and had not registered as a sex offender. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail and the investigation is continuing.