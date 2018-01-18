 Bend City Council refines charter changes to put before voters

The Bend City Council last night made some decisions on what they will put before the voters in May dealing with changes to the City Charter. They will ask that the mayor is elected by the people and not appointed by the council and the term will be four years. That person would be elected in 2018. They will also ask that the provision for pay be taken out of the charter with an independent committee to recommend what stipend the mayor and council members receive. The council will have a formal vote on the matter February 7th.