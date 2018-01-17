 House arrest for woman charged with manslaughter

41-year-old Shantel Witt has been placed under house arrest after her hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court yesterday. Witt has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving and reckless endangerment in the death of cyclist 38-year-old Marika Stone of Bend out on Dodds Road on December 30th. Witt struck Stone with her truck as Stone was cycling. Cyclists packed the courtroom as Judge Michael Adler also required Witt to wear a GPS ankle monitor with an alcohol sensor and not to drive. Witt’s next court date is February 6th after her case goes to a grand jury.