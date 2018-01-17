 Bail remains the same for teens involved in shooting incident near COCC campus

The 2 15-year-old boys involved in a shooting earlier this month of a 16-year-old near the COCC campus had a video court conference yesterday. Israel Garcia and Brandon Rodas have both been charged as adults in the shooting of 16-year-old Trey Evans on January 8th. The judge left the bail for both at 250 thousand dollars with their next court appearance on February 6th. The driver that night, 18-year-old Jesus Diego will be arraigned tomorrow.