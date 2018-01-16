 Redmond man arrested for car clouts

A 49-year-old Redmond man has been arrested after he was seen leaving a vehicle that he had just broken into. According to Redmond Police, Dennis Madden was located driving his vehicle away from a car clout at 10th and Birch in Redmond. He had burglary tools in his possession and a purse in his car. His residence was searched following the arrest and there were other items that had been stolen over the past couple of weeks in car thefts in Bend and Redmond. Madden was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on various charges. Those who may have had items taken from their vehicles since the beginning of the year should contact the Redmond Police.