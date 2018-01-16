 2018 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo Queen and Grand Marshal named

The Deschutes County Fair Association held its annual meeting last night at the fairgrounds in Redmond. The association found out that last years fair, even with the stifling hot weather and smoke, was the 2nd best-attended fair in the 98-year history of the event, 2nd only to 2016. The event also saw the coronation of the new queen, Bend High Senior Brooke Murphy, and the naming of the Grand Marshal, Mike Macintosh. The Deschutes County Rodeo was also named the best NPRA rodeo of the year. The fair will run from August 1st through the 5th this year.