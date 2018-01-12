 La Pine man suffers from smoke inhalation, cat dies in house fire

1 person escaped a fire in their home on 4th street in La Pine yesterday morning. According to La Pine Fire, the call came in around 8; 30 am. When firefighters arrived the owner of the home had exited the house due to the smoke. Firefighters were able to put the fire out which was centered in the kitchen. A cat was found dead inside the home. The owner had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house did have working smoke detectors.