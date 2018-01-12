 Bend Redmond MSA #1 small region in the nation, according to Milken Institute

For the 2nd year in a row, the Milken Institute based in Los Angeles has ranked the Bend Redmond Metropolitan Service Area, the best performing region in the nation in their 2017 study of small cities. The study found that the Bend Redmond MSA was number one in the nation for Gross Domestic Product growth, Number 2 in fastest job growth and 6th in population growth. The study takes into account 9 different factors, 6 of which showed the Bend Redmond MSA had improved on from the year before.